Walk the Party Line

Recently published results from an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll conducted July 16-17 reveal that both Republicans and Democrats are sticking to their party lines when it comes to US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the issue of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Despite initial outrage, skepticism and questions from both sides of the fence immediately following Monday's summit in Helsinki, Finland, it would appear the US president has since regained his footing with the majority of the Republican party.

This particular survey, however, was already underway before Trump could clarify his statements made at the summit. While it is somewhat expected for US Democrats to disapprove of Donald Trump's performance, his revised statement on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election was the inverse of what he initially stated. That being said, if so many agreed with him prior to his clarification, would that mean there is less GOP support for Trump since he amended his statement?

Additional findings from the poll show approximately 55 percent of of the 2,100 US adults polled do not have confidence in the Trump administration successfully preventing foreign interference in November midterm elections. With a close parallel in division, 50 percent of respondents view allegations of Russian interference as a serious issue, while 47 percent see them as a distraction from larger, more pressing issues.