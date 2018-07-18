‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’

Despite positive remarks from US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning their July 16 summit in Helsinki, Finland, reporting from US media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC did not echo similar sentiments.

Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter, to not only brag about the billions of dollars pouring into NATO following the Brussels summit, but to also mention how he'd "had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia."

With little coverage and lots of commentary, outlets such as MSNBC and CNN proceeded to hijack public opinion on the meeting.

"His performance today will live in infamy as much as the Pearl Harbor attack or Kristallnacht," claimed MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks, likening the incidents with a straight face.

Not to be outdone, CNN's Helsinki hysteria took the cake when Chief Washington Correspondent and anchor Jake Tapper's headline reported nothing but a single reaction word: "OUTRAGE."

Though many US news outlets have their minds made up on the situation, the fact remains that the summit that took place in Finland was indeed necessary in opening up even the hopes of future diplomatic talks between the nations.