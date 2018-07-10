Napoleon 2.0?

When addressing lawmakers, Macron said that the "greatness of France" was his government's main ideology. The speech wasn't supported by several right- and left-wing lawmakers, who decided to boycott it and accused the president of leaning toward the fashion from across the Atlantic, others slammed him for adopting a “monarchial” style. Separately, the #Macron Monarc hashtag was spread on Twitter.
READ MORE: French Politicians Slam Macron's 'Monarchial Style' as He Speaks to Parliament
All comments
Show new comments (0)