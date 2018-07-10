Register
01:05 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Napoleon 2.0?

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 30

    It looks like French President Emmanuel Macron is learning from history in his own specific way.

    Napoleon 2.0

    When addressing lawmakers, Macron said that the "greatness of France" was his government's main ideology. The speech wasn't supported by several right- and left-wing lawmakers, who decided to boycott it and accused the president of leaning toward the fashion from across the Atlantic, others slammed him for adopting a “monarchial” style. Separately, the #Macron Monarc hashtag was spread on Twitter.

    READ MORE: French Politicians Slam Macron's 'Monarchial Style' as He Speaks to Parliament

    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • Immigration Impacting Infantry
      Last update: 01:45 07.07.2018
      01:45 07.07.2018

      Immigration Impacting Infantry

      After receiving heavy pushback by the Trump administration, the US’ Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest recruitment program, or MAVNI, is now deauthorized and, as a result, the Pentagon has begun discharging dozens of associated recruits.

    • Happy Indifference Day
      Last update: 03:02 04.07.2018
      03:02 04.07.2018

      Happy Indifference Day

      Results from a June Gallup poll surveying self-declared Democrats, Republicans, liberals, moderates, conservatives and independents revealed only 47% are “extremely proud” to be American – a percentage Gallup cites as “a low point in U.S. patriotism.”

    • Auf Wiedersehen
      Last update: 20:42 02.07.2018
      20:42 02.07.2018

      Auf Wiedersehen

      Monday morning hasn't been very pleasant for Angela Merkel as the German chancellor found out that her coalition partner may resign.

    • Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
      Last update: 02:42 30.06.2018
      02:42 30.06.2018

      Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing

      Despite a lack of credible information pertaining to suspect Jarrod Ramos and his motive for allegedly carrying out the mass shooting at the offices of Maryland’s Capital Gazette, that didn’t stop Americans, from netizens to news hosts, from tying the incident to their own personal political agendas.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse