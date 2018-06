With the US-EU trade war going in full swing, Harley Davidson plans to shift production to facilities in countries not hit by the tariff burden, with the plan expected to take between 9 and 18 months to implement.

Faced with the prospects of enduring steep retaliatory tariffs imposed against US exports by the EU, the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson made a decision to shift its production capacity overseas.

In addition to its US-based plants, the company has factories in Brazil, India and Thailand.