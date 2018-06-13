Dude, See My Car

While the Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was jam-packed with a number of firsts for the two nations, Trump seemed to be his happiest when showing off his presidential ride: The Beast.

Taking a break from talks on denuclearization, the US president decided to give his North Korean counterpart a peek into the vehicle designed to protect against threats ranging from gunfire to biological and chemical attacks.

Both leaders smiled and chatted about The Beast, or Cadillac One, as one of the 20.3-cm thick steel doors was opened to reveal the interior. Despite the vehicle's 12.7-cm thick body, one would think it was made of tin foil with the way security was ensuring reporters did not get too close.

Think Trump told Kim Jong Un about the tear gas launchers and shotguns on board?