Sausage Policymaking

When asked about his phone talks with Trump, Macron borrowed a quote from the famous 19th-century Prussian statesman, Otto von Bismarck.

"As Bismarck used to say, if we explained to people how sausages were made, it’s unlikely they’d keep eating them. So, I like it when people see the finished meal, but I’m not convinced the kitchen commentary helps with delivering the meal or eating it."

READ MORE: Macron Says Phone Call With Trump is Like Sausage-Making, Makes Twitter Giggle