People basking on a sandy beach at the Ukrainian resort of Kirillovka witnessed an unusual sight as a Sukhoi Su-25 jet flew just meters above the surface of the water.

Ukrainian officials explained unusual move by saying that the jet's pilot was practicing standard drills for "countering hostile aircraft at conditionally limited altitudes." They assured the tourists that the flight of the Soviet-era jet was conducted in accordance with "safety documents" and posed no threat to people on the beach or in the water.