Despite the fact that Pyongyang has made practical steps towards curbing its nuclear tests, US President Donald Trump decided to cancel a meeting with his North Korean counterpart.

On Thursday, Donald Trump penned a letter to Kim Jong-un, saying that the highly anticipated summit between the two leaders would be canceled and blamed the North Korean side for this development.

The US leader made this announcement despite the fact that North Korea officially dismantled its nuclear testing ground in Punggye-ri as a sign of Pyongyang’s peaceful intentions.