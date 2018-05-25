XOXO, The Don

Thursday morning, with less than three weeks to go before the highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House released a Trump-penned letter to Kim canceling the Singapore event, citing Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger and open hostility."

Reassuring the North Korean leader to "not hesitate to call me or write," the US president made it very clear that he was expecting full compliance from Pyongyang in their denuclearization efforts without any additional terms.

Despite touting himself as the mind behind "Trump: The Art of the Deal," this open letter fell short of anything diplomatic. With a glaring reference to the US' "massive and powerful" nuclear capabilities, Trump's epistle reads as petty and insecure.

While blame-shifting is one of the president's strong suits, this recent decision is one that will not get lost in the 24-hour news cycle. Questions and pushback against Trump's recent withdrawal spree are sure to come to a boiling point and provoke a more thorough explanation.

Until then, Trump continues to flex military power as usual, saying the US is "ready" if North Korea wants to respond in an aggressive manner.