XOXO, The Don

25 May 2018
    Thursday morning, with less than three weeks to go before the highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House released a Trump-penned letter to Kim canceling the Singapore event, citing Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger and open hostility."

    Reassuring the North Korean leader to "not hesitate to call me or write," the US president made it very clear that he was expecting full compliance from Pyongyang in their denuclearization efforts without any additional terms.

    Despite touting himself as the mind behind "Trump: The Art of the Deal," this open letter fell short of anything diplomatic. With a glaring reference to the US' "massive and powerful" nuclear capabilities, Trump's epistle reads as petty and insecure.

    While blame-shifting is one of the president's strong suits, this recent decision is one that will not get lost in the 24-hour news cycle. Questions and pushback against Trump's recent withdrawal spree are sure to come to a boiling point and provoke a more thorough explanation.

    Until then, Trump continues to flex military power as usual, saying the US is "ready" if North Korea wants to respond in an aggressive manner.

    More cartoons

    • Made in USA
      24.05.2018
      24.05.2018

      Made in USA

      While the Russia probe dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president has been underway for already for a year, Donald Trump rushed to Twitter to say that even a FBI informant found no collusion between his presidential campaign and Moscow.

    • Sticks and Stones and Summits
      23.05.2018
      23.05.2018

      Sticks and Stones and Summits

      With just a few weeks remaining before the potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some, including top US officials, are not certain the summit will occur.

    • Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
      22.05.2018
      22.05.2018

      Fear Factor: Iranian Edition

      It seems that Iran should brace itself for a hard quest as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has listed 12 demands to Tehran during his speech, outlining Washington's further policy after the unilateral exit from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    • Russian Trace
      22.05.2018
      22.05.2018

      If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em

      Apparently in line with the saying "If you can't beat them - join them," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has been blaming Moscow for her election loss, has taken a brand new approach to the issue.

