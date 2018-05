While the Russia probe dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president has been underway for already for a year, Donald Trump rushed to Twitter to say that even a FBI informant had found no collusion between his presidential campaign and Moscow.

"The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win — just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

