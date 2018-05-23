Sticks and Stones and Summits

With just a few weeks remaining before the potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some, including top US officials, are not certain the summit will occur.

Tuesday, during his joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae In, Trump commented that the Singapore summit may be held at a date later than June 12.

While a change in date may not seem like a big deal, the fear of rhetoric getting in the way of actual discussions is real. Just last week, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan threatened to cancel the Trump-Kim summit if Washington continued provocative military drills in South Korea and dampened Korean unification efforts.

With a rich history of insults between Washington and Pyongyang, delaying the meeting between the two leaders opens up the opportunity for more mudslinging and discontent.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempted to reassure the American public during a Tuesday address.

"We will do what it takes to make sure that this is a successful meeting, whether that's meeting with the North Koreans in some third country or whatever it may take. We are prepared."