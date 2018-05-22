Fear Factor: Iranian Edition

Apart from nuclear non-proliferation, Washington urged Tehran to change its policies in the Middle Eastern region, in particular, to stop the development of ballistic missiles and to withdraw troops from Syria. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that there were no Islamic Republic's troops in Syria except the military advisors, who were sent by Tehran in order to help the government forces fight terrorism.
