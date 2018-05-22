Fear Factor: Iranian Edition

It seems that Iran should brace itself for a hard quest as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has listed 12 demands to Tehran during his speech, outlining Washington's further policy after the unilateral exit from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Apart from nuclear non-proliferation, Washington urged Tehran to change its policies in the Middle Eastern region, in particular, to stop the development of ballistic missiles and to withdraw troops from Syria. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that there were no Islamic Republic's troops in Syria except the military advisors, who were sent by Tehran in order to help the government forces fight terrorism.

