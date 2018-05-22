Apparently in line with the saying "If you can't beat them - join them," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has been blaming Moscow for her election loss, has taken a brand new approach to the issue.

When speaking at Yale University, Hillary Clinton saw students wearing the over-the-top hats in line with tradition and said she had “brought a hat too.”

“A Russian hat,” Clinton said pulling out a Ushanka to the laughter and applause of the audience, and added, “Look, I mean, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

