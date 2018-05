The North Korean leadership has decided to suspend talks with their South Korean counterparts, and even threatened to cancel the upcoming summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in protest against joint military drills staged by US and South Korean forces.

Pyongyang described the Max Thunder military drills being carried out by South Korea and the US as an "intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula," and warned that "the United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit in light of this provocative military ruckus."