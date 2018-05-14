Dinner Served

It seems that the mood of Trump and Netanyahu on the day of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem has been greatly differing from both the Palestinians and most of the international community.

As an old saying goes "revenge is a dish best served cold." May 14, 2018 has been marked by the Israeli officials praising President Donald Trump "keeping his promise" to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem at the opening ceremony, a holy city that has long been an apple of discord not just for the Jews and Palestinians, but for the whole international community. At the same time, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in mass protests in Gaza.

