It seems that the US is eager to find someone else to pay for its bill in Syria and Saudi Arabia knows who can do it.

Just days after media reports emerged saying that the US seeks to replace its troops with Gulf militaries, the Saudi foreign minister called on Qatar to deploy forces in Syria, despite the ongoing diplomatic rift between the Arab states. And it seems that it’s an offer Doha cannot refuse… as US money appears to be at stake.

READ MORE: Qatar Obliged to Send Troops to Syria to Keep Being Protected by US – Riyadh