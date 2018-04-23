A high-ranking US State Department official has stated that Washington had no intention to rebuild Syrian areas, under the control of the government. The statement comes less than a month after the Russian Defense Ministry released a footage, showing the destruction of Raqqa, "liberated" by the SDF and the US-led coalition.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the city does not have running water, no humanitarian demining, no electricity, no hospitals and pharmacies, the shops also do not work."
