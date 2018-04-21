Costly Chris Christie

Just when the people of New Jersey believed they were done with governor-turned-meme Chris Christie, a recent report shows him returning for a bite out of the taxpayers’ pockets.

According to the Bergen Report, Chris Christie's official portrait by famed Australian artist Paul Newton will cost a staggering $85,000.

The man once named "America's most hated governor" has been out of office for several weeks, but this news can arguably make one feel like he never left. Despite a poor relationship with the public, Christie felt the need to end his political legacy with a portrait that allegedly costs more than those of the past three NJ governors combined.

Considering his approval ratings leading up to his departure didn't even make it out of their teens, perhaps the former governor is springing extra for a graffiti-proof sealant.