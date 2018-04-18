Register
03:51 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Stormy and Sketchy

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels made US headlines Tuesday after producing a composite sketch of the man she alleges threatened her into silence concerning her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, who would go on to become US president.

    Stormy and Sketchy

    During a CBS "60 Minutes" episode, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, exclusively revealed that she and her daughter were approached by a man following her meeting with gossip magazine InTouch concerning a piece on her 2006 affair with Trump.

    Clifford claimed the unidentified man instructed her to "leave Trump alone" and forget about going public with the scandalous scoop. Driving the point home, the mystery man also allegedly threatened the actress with violence.

    With all details in the open, Clifford and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, are now calling on the general public to aid in capturing the "thug." To sweeten the pot for those who may not have much disdain for the US president, there is also a $100,000 reward for correct identification of the individual.

    Related:

    Who's THOT? Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man Who Threatened Her (PHOTO)
    Trump’s Lawyer Files Motion to Dismiss Stormy’s Defamation Suit After FBI Raid
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Forensic Sketch of Man Who Threatened Her (PHOTO)
    Trump Seeks Private Arbitration in Stormy Daniels Case
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Promises More Details to Come of Alleged Trump Affair
    Tags:
    Affair, 60 Minutes, Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • D...numb
      Last update: 00:00 18.04.2018
      00:00 18.04.2018

      D...Numb

      It seems that after bombing Syria, the US president has really decided that the "mission is accomplished" and turned to his Gulf friends in order to ask them clean up the mess.

    • Made in USA
      Last update: 20:46 16.04.2018
      20:46 16.04.2018

      Made in USSR

      It seems that Soviet-era air defense systems are "oldies, but goodies" as most of Trump's "nice and smart" missiles had been repelled by "outdated" Damascus' hardware.

      US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack
    • Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
      Last update: 03:29 11.04.2018
      03:29 11.04.2018

      Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill

      Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Capitol Hill Tuesday for an almost five-hour US Senate hearing related to Facebook’s sharing of its users’ personal data with third party apps.

    • Cartoon
      Last update: 20:00 09.04.2018
      20:00 09.04.2018

      Better Sorry?

      It seems that the infamous Syrian NGO White Helmets are unfamiliar with "better safe than sorry" motto.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse