Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Capitol Hill Tuesday for an almost five-hour US Senate hearing related to Facebook’s sharing of its users’ personal data with third party apps.

On the heels of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which compromised the personal data of nearly 90 million Facebook users, Zuckerberg attempted to make Facebook's case for how the social media giant will address the security concern moving forward.

Members of the Senate's Judiciary and Commerce Committees grilled the CEO for hours with an array of questions ranging from a request for fiber optic internet cables in West Virginia to the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

One overarching pledge made by Zuckerberg throughout the hearing was to restrict developers' access to certain information across the board rather than continuing the current pick-and-choose system that users see when they are prompted to "allow" a third party app.

While the scale of such promises remains to be seen, the CEO also mentioned his intent of carrying out a "full audit" of Cambridge Analytica, despite knowing about the situation since 2015.