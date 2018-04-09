Better Sorry?

It seems that the infamous Syrian NGO White Helmets are unfamiliar with "better safe than sorry" motto.

The so-called Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, has published several clips and pictures, showing the alleged aftermath of the chemical attack in the city of Douma. Interestingly, the footage shows that while treating the victims of the alleged use of chlorine, they apparently forgot to put on gas masks or protective suits themselves.