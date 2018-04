While NATO continues to store the alliance’s not inconsiderable nuclear arsenal in facilities within its non-nuclear member states, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is apparently not too keen to tell the public exactly which countries participate in this program.

During his appearance at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, Stoltenberg has adamantly refused to say which NATO member states take part in the 'nuclear sharing' program.

The Secretary General promptly told those in attendance that they can “google” it and decide for themselves whether they “trust the information you read on Wikipedia or not."