A number of Western countries have moved to expel dozens of Russian diplomats over a plot involving a former intelligence agent turned traitor and a mysterious nerve agent, though some European states have either outright refused to follow suit or have displayed a reluctance to enact such measures.

The United States and a number of European Union countries, along with Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine, have recently announced their intent to expel about a hundred Russian diplomats over claims that Moscow was allegedly involved in the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, however, declared that his country won’t yield to any pressure in its foreign policy and thus refused to expel Russian diplomats from Slovakia.

Athens also appeared reluctant to expel Russian diplomats as "the Greek public perceives any steps that could lead to aggravation of relations with Russia negatively," a diplomatic source revealed.