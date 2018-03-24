Register
    Though expressing reluctance, US President Donald Trump on Friday did sign a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that “nobody read,” despite previous threats of a veto.

    Petulant POTUS

    Calling the move "a matter of national security," Trump announced his intention to sign the bill while also highlighting that he and others "were forced to" pass it "for the military." Not done with the US military, the president went on to call out Democrats for their "wasted" money on frivolous projects instead of funneling funds to the armed forces.

    "For the last eight years, deep defense cuts have undermined our national security… hollowed our readiness as a military unit and put America at really grave risk," said a visibly irritated Trump. His signature came with the caveat that he would never sign such an omnibus bill again.

    And when has The Donald failed to keep a promise?

    Tags:
    DACA, US military, Democrats, budget, bill, national security, Donald Trump, United States
