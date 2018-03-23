It seems that Washington is going to make an offer to Turkey that's hard to refuse.

US State Department Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow is expected to travel to Turkey next week to offer Ankara the US Patriot surface-to-air missile system as an alternative to Russia's S-400, Turkey's Sabah newspaper has reported.

Russia and Turkey reached a $2.5 billion agreement on the sale of S-400s in 2017, which caused a stir among NATO members. It is expected that the first batch will be shipped to Turkey in late 2019.