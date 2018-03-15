US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to announce that Rex Tillerson, 69th United States secretary of state, would be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Despite disagreements between Trump and Tillerson ranging from 45's Boy Scouts speech to the Iran nuclear deal, many were shocked at the decision to let Tillerson go.

Once called "a star" in the making by Trump, Tillerson's next concrete move following his official last day March 31 is unknown.

Before joining the Trump administration, Tillerson was CEO of ExxonMobil since 2006. With his position now filled by Darren Woods, it's anyone's guess whether the multinational oil and gas corporation will welcome the Tillerson back with open arms following his public dismissal from the White House.