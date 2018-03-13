You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation

On March 12, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated before the British Parliament that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the suspected poisoning in the UK of former officer of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Sergei Skripal. She added that the substance used in the poisoning had been identified as a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group developed in Russia.

May did not provide any evidence for the statement. Moreover, it seems that the British prime minister forgot that Russia joined the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction in mid 90s. Russia has not only stopped the production of nerve agents, including Novichok, but also completely destroyed all their reserves.