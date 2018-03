The US President is in hot water again: Stephanie Clifford, a pornstar in the past commonly known under her stage name Stormy Daniels, has sued Donald Trump over the "hush agreement" in connection with their alleged affair.

According to the document, published by the actress' lawyer, the agreement "does not exist, because, among other things, Mr. Trump never signed [it]." At the same time, the suit alleges that Clifford had an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, which she wanted to reveal after Trump had won the Republican Party nomination.