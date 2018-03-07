A Seat at the Table

Following successful talks between Seoul and Pyongyang, North Korea’s leadership also expressed their openness to talks with the United States, despite Washington’s skepticism.

Looking ahead, the Korean leaders reached an agreement on holding the third-ever summit between the two countries in late April. Additionally, North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in plan to establish a "hotline" that will be used for at least one conversation before the historic meeting.

While it seems like steps are being made towards unification on the Korean Peninsula, US Vice President Mike Pence remains somewhat skeptical about the outcome of talks.

"All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable and concrete steps toward denuclearization," Pence said in a Tuesday statement.