Donald the Dodger

In a Monday speech to 39 state governors, US President Donald Trump chose to get a little personal in discussing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting and claimed he would have “run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.”

In addition to revealing his hypothetical heroism in the situation, Trump discussed Scot Peterson, the then-sheriff's deputy who was the first officer to hear gunshots outside the Florida high school, and three other deputies who were reportedly on the scene but remained outside the school. Claiming they "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," Trump asserted their performance was a "disgrace."

Perhaps the US president, who himself dodged the nation's Vietnam War draft five times, believed his prowess for evading selective service would allow him to dodge bullets like Neo from "The Matrix," too.