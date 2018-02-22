Schooling Congress

A week after the Parkland shooting, students from a number of Montgomery County, Maryland, high schools walked out of class to rally at the US Capitol in support of gun reform.

Despite the demonstration being somewhat impromptu, hundreds of students banded together Wednesday to make their voices heard at the Capitol building in central Washington, DC.

Chanting phrases such as "hey, hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today," the students also paid a visit to the White House in an effort to change US President Donald Trump's views on gun ownership and control.

With the Parkland shooting still in the forefront of a majority of individuals' — especially students' — minds, the national dialogue surrounding gun control and the NRA has intensified, and many students and their families clearly hope last week's shooting can finally be the tipping point that sets in motion new gun restrictions.