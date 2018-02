The Court of Arbitration for Sport effectively upheld the decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to bar 45 Russian athletes and two coaches from participating in 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in a move which Swiss lawyers have already described as "disguised sanctions."

A statement issued by Schellenberg Wittmer, a Swiss law firm representing the Russian athletes' interests, said that their clients were "put in a similar situation as athletes who have been found to have committed an [anti-doping rule violation] and have been suspended. But unlike athletes who are being accused of an ADRV, our clients were not given the exact grounds on which they were not invited."