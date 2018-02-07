New Agenda?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the United States had a plan against Turkey, Iran and probably Russia in Syria, claiming that the US military presence there was directed against the aforementioned countries after the defeat of Daesh.

"If the United States says they are sending 5,000 trucks and 2,000 cargo planes with weapons for the fight against Daesh, we don't believe this. It means you have calculations against Turkey and Iran, and maybe Russia," Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.