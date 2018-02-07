New Agenda?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the United States had a plan against Turkey, Iran and probably Russia in Syria, claiming that the US military presence there was directed against the aforementioned countries after the defeat of Daesh.
"If the United States says they are sending 5,000 trucks and 2,000 cargo planes with weapons for the fight against Daesh, we don't believe this. It means you have calculations against Turkey and Iran, and maybe Russia," Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.
Renowned comedian Jim Carrey has deleted his Facebook profile citing - guess what? - the alleged Russian interference in the US elections in 2016. A lot of internet users immediately launched an avalanche of ridicule on him.
Monday marked the 15-year anniversary of then-Secretary of State Colin Powell’s anthrax-aided presentation to the United Nations Security Council, asserting military action as the only option against Iraq.
On February 3, a group of German lawmakers arrived in Crimea to to "send a special signal by the visit," according to the member of Berlin's House of Representatives, who added that they "consider mutually beneficial coexistence with Russia very important."
Having reviewed Russia’s appeal against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has acquitted a number of Russian athletes previously banned for life for alleged doping abuse.
