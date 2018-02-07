Taking Off the Mask

While many netizens simply criticized Jim Carrey for his move, based on no evidence, a well-known Russian prankster expressed support for his decision and advised Carrey to register in Russian social networks.
Renowned comedian Jim Carrey has deleted his Facebook profile citing - guess what? - the alleged Russian interference in the US elections in 2016. A lot of internet users immediately launched an avalanche of ridicule on him.
While many netizens simply criticized Jim Carrey for his move, based on no evidence, a well-known Russian prankster expressed support for his decision and advised Carrey to register in Russian social networks.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the United States had a plan against Turkey, Iran and probably Russia in Syria, claiming that the US military presence there was directed against the aforementioned countries after the defeat of Daesh.
Monday marked the 15-year anniversary of then-Secretary of State Colin Powell’s anthrax-aided presentation to the United Nations Security Council, asserting military action as the only option against Iraq.
On February 3, a group of German lawmakers arrived in Crimea to to "send a special signal by the visit," according to the member of Berlin's House of Representatives, who added that they "consider mutually beneficial coexistence with Russia very important."
Having reviewed Russia’s appeal against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has acquitted a number of Russian athletes previously banned for life for alleged doping abuse.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)