Information War No More

On February 3, a group of German lawmakers arrived in Crimea to to "send a special signal by the visit," according to the member of Berlin's House of Representatives, who added that they "consider mutually beneficial coexistence with Russia very important."

The delegation, which includes politicians from the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) from Berlin, Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia state parliaments, is set to stay in Crimea till February 9.

Chairman of the presidium of the Internal Council of Russian Compatriots Vadim Kolesnichenko has pointed out that cracks are beginning to appear in the distorted anti-Crimea and anti-Russia narrative, but it will take some time because of the Western anti-Russian sanctions policy proponents' struggle.