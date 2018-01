Hawaii Governor David Ige recently revealed that neglecting to remember his Twitter handle and password delayed his tweet correcting the accidental January 13 ballistic missile alert by 17 minutes.

While Ige stressed that he plans on making corrections to avoid this in the future, he also clarified that he was more focused on contacting "the leadership team both in Hawaii Emergency Management as well as others."

Moving forward, the Hawaii governor hopes that the installation of the Twitter app on his phone will give him a better way to "access the social media directly" and avoid the login screen.

Let's just hope he doesn't get logged out…