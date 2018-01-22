Fuel to the Fire

Turkey started a new operation in Syria aimed at Kurdish militia in Afrin. Dr. Huseyin Bagci, the chair of the international relations department at Ankara's Middle East Technical University, told Sputnik he believed "America definitely has provoked" Turkey by its arms supplies to Kurds.

"The Kurds are inevitable for American interest and presence in the region… The Kurds are supported by America and this is in contradiction of the Turkish national interest and this is a conflict between two allies, it is not solved yet," Dr. Huseyin Bagci said.