Goodnight, Government

As the clock ticks away until midnight, the Senate floor does not look promising in terms of passing a short-term spending bill that would effectively prevent a government shutdown.

US senators have found themselves staring down the possibility of yet another US government shutdown due to time constraints and disagreements. Despite Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer meeting with US President Donald Trump, a mutual understanding has yet to be reached ahead of the test vote at 10 p.m. EST.

Without the 60 Senate votes necessary to pass the bill, the government shutdown would, to name a few consequences, furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers, close down national museums and parks and possibly prevent active military from receiving their paychecks.

Thursday night, the US House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill that would keep the government funded until mid-February. Despite many Democrats voting against the proposed bill due to the exclusion of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is set to expire in March, Republicans were able to strongarm their way to a 230-197 majority — with only 215 needed to pass.