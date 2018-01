Bitcoin's triumphant ascendance came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, January 17, after its price plummeted amid disturbing rumors about government regulation coming from the Far East.

After hitting the $20,000 value threshold earlier in December, bitcoin’s price collapsed to $10,000 today following the reports that China aims to block virtual currency trading while South Korea seeks to ban cryptocurrency trading entirely.

And while bitcoin still costs almost ten times as much as it did a year ago, it’s clear that the cryptocurrency is extremely volatile.