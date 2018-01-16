I Know What You Did Last Winter

As the US intelligence community and mass media continue to valiantly pursue their quest of ferreting out the alleged collusion between US President Donald Trump and Moscow, a former CIA officer reveals who really attempted to interfere with the US presidential election of 2016.

Retired CIA officer-turned political activist Ray McGovern has obtained new, documented proof about the methods employed by the US intelligence officers who sought to interfere in the 2016 election, and on how pro-Clinton FBI staffers now involved in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation worked to try to immunize former Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton from crimes including lying to the FBI and endangering state secrets. However, he also revealed, exactly why changing Americans' minds on this matter would be really difficult.