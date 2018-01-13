Imaginary Battle

That would have been be a good news for the Nordic nation but for one thing — the F-52 aircraft exist only in the virtual universe of the "Call of Duty" video game.
"In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets," US President Donald Trump said during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.
That would have been be a good news for the Nordic nation but for one thing — the F-52 aircraft exist only in the virtual universe of the "Call of Duty" video game.
An extramarital affair involving Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has come to light, and the ex-husband of the woman in question is accusing the governor of blackmail and assault.
That awkward moment when a convoy of six US howitzers was stopped in due to multiple irregularities during transport.
With Republican Senator Jeff Flake’s US Senate seat opening up this year, Trump ally and ex-Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has decided to throw his hat into the race.
Russian troops stationed at the Hmeymim airbase and the Tartus Naval Base managed to thwart a massive drone attack launched against these facilities by terrorist forces.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)