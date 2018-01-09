Register
17:06 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cartoons

    Droning On

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Russian troops stationed at the Hmeymim airbase and the Tartus Naval Base managed to thwart a massive drone attack launched against these facilities by terrorist forces.

    Droning On

    An attempt by terrorists to attack Russian facilities in Syria using combat UAVs resulted in failure as Russian air defense units on site managed to shoot down seven of the attacking drones and seize control of the remaining six. This is apparently the first time that the terrorists had employed modern guidance technology using satellite GPS, and Russian security services now seek to determine who supplied these drones to the attackers.

    Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway said the use of combat drone technology by terrorists in Syria is a "cause for concern."

    Tags:
    drone, terrorism, attack, Russian Defense Ministry, Pentagon, United States, Russia, Hmeymim, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
      Last update: 03:21 06.01.2018
      03:21 06.01.2018

      Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!

      Former US President Bill Clinton’s alleged personal escapades are back in the press after a former Secret Service agent decided to release a tell-all book detailing his experience as an officer.

    • Bannon Brawl
      Last update: 03:08 04.01.2018
      03:08 04.01.2018

      Bannon Brawl

      According to the highly anticipated book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Steve Bannon went on record to say Donald Trump, Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney was both treasonous and unpatriotic.

    • Happy New Year!
      Last update: 18:43 31.12.2017
      18:43 31.12.2017

      Happy New Year!

      New Year's Eve is here, and it is time for everyone to share the joy and happiness of this merry season with each other. A new year is upon us, and who knows what wonders and surprises it will bring.

    • Covert Deal
      Last update: 19:30 29.12.2017
      19:30 29.12.2017

      Covert Deal

      The US and Israeli leadership have apparently teamed up against Iranian interests in the Middle East via a secretive deal reached in the American capital earlier this month.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok