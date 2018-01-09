Droning On

Russian troops stationed at the Hmeymim airbase and the Tartus Naval Base managed to thwart a massive drone attack launched against these facilities by terrorist forces.

An attempt by terrorists to attack Russian facilities in Syria using combat UAVs resulted in failure as Russian air defense units on site managed to shoot down seven of the attacking drones and seize control of the remaining six. This is apparently the first time that the terrorists had employed modern guidance technology using satellite GPS, and Russian security services now seek to determine who supplied these drones to the attackers.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway said the use of combat drone technology by terrorists in Syria is a "cause for concern."