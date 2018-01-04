Bannon Brawl

According to the highly anticipated book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Steve Bannon went on record to say Donald Trump, Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney was both treasonous and unpatriotic.

Bannon, who acted as chief executive officer of the Trump campaign, also claimed the investigators are "going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV" as a result of the meeting.

Catching wind of the excerpt, US President Donald Trump released a statement asserting Bannon "lost his mind" after being fired in August. Not holding back, Trump also took a shot at the former White House chief strategist's credibility, adding that Bannon "had very little to do" with the 2016 campaign victory and even leaked false information to the press during his time under Trump.

While it's unclear if Bannon will fire back, you can definitely expect Trump senior to turn to Twitter and reiterate the points covered in his statement.