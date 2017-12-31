As 2017 draws to a close, we hope that whatever problems you may have had to deal with will remain in the past, and that only good things will await you in 2018. May all your dreams come true! Happy New Year!
New Year's Eve is here, and it is time for everyone to share the joy and happiness of this merry season with each other. A new year is upon us, and who knows what wonders and surprises it will bring.
The US and Israeli leadership have apparently teamed up against Iranian interests in the Middle East via a secretive deal reached in the American capital earlier this month.
US aircraft flying in Syrian airspace often did so while in the crosshairs of advanced Russian air defense systems, a high-ranking officer revealed.
Daesh formations in Syria were led by commanders trained by instructors from countries of the Middle East and the West, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff.
It seems like some people are too obsessed with an imaginary Russian threat, as a British frigate shadowed a Russian warship that was on an ordinary mission.
