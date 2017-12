The US and Israeli leadership have apparently teamed up against Iranian interests in the Middle East via a secretive deal reached in the American capital earlier this month.

On December 12, during a meeting between US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat, which took place in the White House, both sides reportedly agreed to join forces to thwart Iranian activities in the Middle East, including Tehran's growing influence in Syria, its nuclear program and its support for the Hezbollah movement.