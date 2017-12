US aircraft flying in Syrian airspace often did so while in the crosshairs of advanced Russian air defense systems, a high-ranking officer revealed.

Lt. Gen. Leonov, commander of the Russian Land Forces' Air Defense Troops, has revealed that S-300V4 surface-to-air missile systems deployed in Syria routinely tracked US warplanes and surveillance aircraft operating in the region. He also added that US aircraft reacted "nervously" when they realized there were Russian air defense units watching their every move.