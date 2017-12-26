Teapot Tempest

It seems like some people are too obsessed with an imaginary Russian threat, as a British frigate shadowed a Russian warship that was on an ordinary mission.

The UK Royal Navy's HMS St Albans frigate escorted for three days the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate when it was in the North Sea close to the UK's territorial waters, the navy said on Tuesday in a statement.

Commenting on the issue, retired colonel Viktor Baranets told Sputnik that British politicians and military personnel have an impressive habit of making something out of nothing. According to him, it is an everyday occurrence when vessels meet ships of other countries in neutral waters. And yet the British media wrote about it as if it's something extraordinary.