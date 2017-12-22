You Again?

With seats up for grabs in the US House of Representatives and Senate next year, Democrats are divided over Hillary Clinton appearing on the campaign trail.

With two failed presidential campaigns under her belt and an e-mail scandal that is still part of public dialogue, Clinton remains a polarizing political figure. As a result, some Democrats have openly expressed hesitancy about putting Clinton and her backers in the forefront for the 2018 election cycle.

"[W]e've got to redefine ourselves and do our own work… we can't depend on leaders who have served us in the past," said Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) to The Hill Thursday.

Additionally, with US President Donald Trump refusing to let "Crooked Hillary Clinton" escape his tweets, the court of public opinion has been divided on Clinton's image. However, other party members remain hopeful that the political heavyweight can still drum up support for Democrats in areas that backed her 2016 presidential campaign.