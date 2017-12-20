Register
    From Hillary Clinton to Jon Voight, Disney World's latest addition to its “Hall of Presidents” exhibit has many seeing double.

    Disney's Donald?

    On Tuesday, Walt Disney World reopened their "Hall of Presidents" exhibit and unveiled their latest creation: an animatronic Donald Trump.

    Sporting Trump's signature past-the-buckle tie look, the robotic representation on the US president delivers his speech eloquently, without any asides or repeated phrases and buzzwords.

    Despite the eloquent address, park-goers and netizens alike were a bit perplexed by the Trump bot's physical appearance. Some equated his appearance to that of award-winning actor John Voight — only with a golden toupee. Others proposed a theory of Disney jumping the gun on creating an animatronic Hillary Clinton and then being forced to Frankenstein a Trump following his presidential win.

    Let's just call it "artistic license."

    Internet Trolls Disney's Robot Trump in ‘Hall of Presidents' Exhibit (VIDEO)
    Feisty Twitter Users Troll 'Old' Trump After 'Short and Fat' Kim Jong-un Tweet
    US House Passes Trump's Tax Code Bill
