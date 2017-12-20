We Need More Bases

The head of Russia's Security Council has said that Moscow will "take the aspects of the new strategy into account".
The Pentagon is reportedly going to spend over $200 million on the expansion of military bases in Europe in order to "contain Russia". The new US National Security Strategy regards Moscow as posing a challenge to Washington.
The head of Russia's Security Council has said that Moscow will "take the aspects of the new strategy into account".
It seems that Mulder and Scully from "The X-Files" have found sympathizers in the Pentagon.
Ahead of a Tuesday vote in the House, the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul has many suspecting Republicans are simply scrambling to appease donors by passing the bill before the year’s end.
During his annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia spends about $46 billion on defense - a relatively small sum compared to the Pentagon's $700 billion military budget.
Despite losing to Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday, Roy Moore’s election night statement was far from a concession speech.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)